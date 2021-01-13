Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

TCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

TCF stock opened at $44.29 on Monday. TCF Financial has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $495.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.83 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth $553,000. National Investment Services of America LLC lifted its position in TCF Financial by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

