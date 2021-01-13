Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Snap Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Snap in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.67). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 upped their target price on Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Snap to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.69.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $56.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. Snap’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 160.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 431.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $305,748.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,003,121 shares in the company, valued at $56,708,355.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $2,637,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793,563 shares in the company, valued at $93,121,790.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,275,131 shares of company stock worth $85,331,637.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

