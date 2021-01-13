Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Simply Good Foods Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Simply Good Foods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

SMPL opened at $28.71 on Monday. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,109 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,716,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.