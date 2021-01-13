Jefferies Financial Group Increases Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) (LON:FEVR) Price Target to GBX 2,150

Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) (LON:FEVR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.90% from the stock’s current price.

FEVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,131 ($27.84).

Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) stock traded down GBX 43.58 ($0.57) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,309.42 ($30.17). 250,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,392. The company has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Fevertree Drinks Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 888.40 ($11.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,587 ($33.80). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,414.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,259.14.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

