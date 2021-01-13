Jefferies Financial Group Lowers OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) to Hold

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OSW. ValuEngine raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OneSpaWorld currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. Research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

