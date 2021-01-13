Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€175.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) has been given a €175.00 ($205.88) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s current price.

SAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €165.89 ($195.16).

ETR SAE opened at €165.60 ($194.82) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €141.28 and its 200 day moving average is €140.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 12 month low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 12 month high of €168.60 ($198.35). The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -59.65.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

