Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€175.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) has been given a €175.00 ($205.88) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s current price.

SAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €165.89 ($195.16).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) alerts:

ETR SAE opened at €165.60 ($194.82) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €141.28 and its 200 day moving average is €140.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 12 month low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 12 month high of €168.60 ($198.35). The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -59.65.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.