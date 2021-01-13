Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) to Buy

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s previous close.

FR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR stock opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.