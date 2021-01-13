Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a report issued on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 981.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

