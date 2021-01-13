Jetcoin (JET) Hits Market Cap of $258,282.71

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $258,282.71 and approximately $779,276.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00402072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00043582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,512.21 or 0.04384908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.