John Laing Group plc (JLG.L) (LON:JLG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $328.13

John Laing Group plc (JLG.L) (LON:JLG) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $328.13 and traded as low as $328.00. John Laing Group plc (JLG.L) shares last traded at $332.20, with a volume of 265,575 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 328.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 305.35.

In other news, insider Ben Loomes purchased 30,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £84,411.45 ($110,284.10).

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

