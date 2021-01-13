John Worby Purchases 7,500 Shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) Stock

Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) insider John Worby acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £9,525 ($12,444.47).

LON:CARR opened at GBX 127.70 ($1.67) on Wednesday. Carr’s Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 83.53 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 128.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.08 million and a PE ratio of 12.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

