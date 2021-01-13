Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sets New 52-Week High at $119.12

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $119.12 and last traded at $119.12, with a volume of 570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.36.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day moving average is $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.73. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.17%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $259,734.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,096.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,914 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $189,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,857 shares of company stock worth $954,219. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOUT. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 3.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 9.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.