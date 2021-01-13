JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (JAGI.L) (LON:JAGI) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.80

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (JAGI.L) (LON:JAGI) declared a dividend on Monday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JAGI stock opened at GBX 514 ($6.72) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £485.07 million and a P/E ratio of 14.21. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc has a 52-week low of GBX 272 ($3.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 524.44 ($6.85).

Get JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (JAGI.L) alerts:

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (JAGI.L) Company Profile

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (JAGI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (JAGI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.