JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (JPB.L) (LON:JPB) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $66.50

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (JPB.L) (LON:JPB)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.50 and traded as low as $66.50. JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (JPB.L) shares last traded at $66.50, with a volume of 31,267 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.19.

About JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (JPB.L) (LON:JPB)

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Brazil. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (JPB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (JPB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.