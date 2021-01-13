JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $140.49. The stock had a trading volume of 813,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,561,666. The company has a market capitalization of $428.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.51.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

