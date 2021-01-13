JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) to Overweight

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

OTCMKTS:GELYF opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. Geely Automobile has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

