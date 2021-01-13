JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (LON:JESC) Hits New 1-Year High at $492.00

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (LON:JESC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 492 ($6.43) and last traded at GBX 490.24 ($6.41), with a volume of 12453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 488 ($6.38).

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 471.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 415.30. The company has a market cap of £760.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L)’s payout ratio is -5.59%.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The Company invests in equities for the long term. The Company invests in markets that operate delivery versus payment (DVP) settlement.

