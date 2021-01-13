Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

TKAYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS TKAYY traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,461. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

