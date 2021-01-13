Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JE. ValuEngine raised shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.99.

Shares of JE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 48,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,095. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($1.19). Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $487.56 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,750,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,652 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,526,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

