Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.25 Million

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $12.81 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be purchased for $9.74 or 0.00028191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00028057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00112144 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00261052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00062960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00063039 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,055.99 or 0.92809304 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus . Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

