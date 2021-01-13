K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Receives C$9.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.77.

KNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial set a C$12.25 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of KNT stock remained flat at $C$7.99 during trading hours on Friday. 337,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

