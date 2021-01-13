Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

KALA opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

