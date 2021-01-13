Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $525,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,957.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Craig Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $474,100.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total transaction of $3,050,700.00.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $108.40 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $123.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.42. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 2.17.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,828,000 after buying an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,853 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $9,912,000. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

