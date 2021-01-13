Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. The firm had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 117,173 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,402,679.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,801.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $321,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

