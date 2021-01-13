Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KPTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.30.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. The business had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,402,679.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,801.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,600 in the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 219.4% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

