Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $16.07. 3,238,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 2,559,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

KPTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. The business had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 20,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $321,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $321,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,402,679.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,801.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,287 shares of company stock worth $2,817,600 in the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,564,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,501,000 after buying an additional 315,546 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 138,527 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

