KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KZMYY. Liberum Capital lowered KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAZ Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of KZMYY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,643. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. KAZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

