KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KBH stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 106,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $42.20.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 23,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $933,982.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,137,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $376,671.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,680 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,727. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Truist increased their target price on KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.53.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

