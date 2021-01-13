Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of KW opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

