Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €138.00 Price Target for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1)

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) received a €138.00 ($162.35) target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.51% from the company’s previous close.

DB1 has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €153.93 ($181.10).

Shares of ETR DB1 traded down €1.10 ($1.29) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €135.95 ($159.94). 545,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €137.90 and a 200 day moving average of €147.54. Deutsche Börse AG has a 1 year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 1 year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

