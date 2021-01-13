Kevin Maddock Sells 17,007 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Kevin Maddock sold 17,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $91,667.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,410.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $471.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.41. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $6.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 98.4% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,954,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 969,423 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 21.0% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,898,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 329,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 140,499 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter worth $2,157,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 109.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 232,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rimini Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

