KeyCorp Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for KeyCorp in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KEY. Barclays lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

KEY stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 33.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

