Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 3,020.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

KCDMY opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 154.39% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $502.97 million for the quarter.

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, makeup removing wipes, and liquid body washes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

