Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KGSPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kingspan Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.45. The company had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average is $82.60. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

