Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.81. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

