Kion Group’s (KIGRY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

KIGRY stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. 12,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,686. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Kion Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

