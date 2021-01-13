Kleros (PNK) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. Kleros has a market cap of $74.30 million and $2.06 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Kleros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,319,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

