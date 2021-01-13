Klimatas Price Tops $0.0151 on Top Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $10,883.60 and $81.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000438 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

