KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 3,205 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $158.01. The stock had a trading volume of 219,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,505,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $161.32. The company has a market cap of $415.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

