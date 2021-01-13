KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.33.

Shares of NOC traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.94. The stock had a trading volume of 40,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.03 and its 200 day moving average is $314.65. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

