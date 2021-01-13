KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 1,709 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 2.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,576,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,054 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total value of $5,001,154.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,800,831.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.78. 168,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,733,929. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.