KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 392 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,018 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $14.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $508.50. 254,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,855. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $224.65 billion, a PE ratio of 81.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $512.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $536.14.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

