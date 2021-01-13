KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,410.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.02. 155,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,486. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.