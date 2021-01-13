KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 11,770 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of VRP stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.83. 27,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,738. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.