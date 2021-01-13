Knowles (NYSE:KN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Knowles is well positioned to benefit from its capabilities in digital signal processing and algorithms. It enables users to engage with innovative technology across the Ear and IoT platforms. Rigorous testing and global scale of operations supports its business to invest in high-value solutions and boost revenues. The preliminary figures revealed by the company reflect that both revenues and earnings in the fourth quarter are likely to be well above the high end of the earlier guidance, driven by better-than-expected demand for micro-electro-mechanical systems microphone in multiple markets and healthy traction in the Hearing Health business. However, high research & development investments might lead to escalated costs, while supply chain disruptions and productivity setbacks remain major challenges.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KN. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

KN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.04. 1,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. Knowles has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.88, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,657,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $203,503,000 after purchasing an additional 668,634 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,381,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 44,240 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Knowles by 1,066.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,272,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,736 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Knowles by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,219,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 81,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Knowles by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 630,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

