Knowles (NYSE:KN) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Craig Hallum

Knowles (NYSE:KN) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knowles currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.17.

NYSE KN opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Knowles has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -482.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew acquired 3,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Knowles by 1,066.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,272,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after buying an additional 1,163,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,657,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,503,000 after buying an additional 668,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Knowles by 113.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after buying an additional 630,950 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Knowles by 184.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 423,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 274,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $3,430,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

