Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $82.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 16.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 543.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,997 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 45.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 268,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 84,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 312.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 176,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 133,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNT traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.70. The stock had a trading volume of 242,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,948. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -566.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.92. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $92.61.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.29 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

