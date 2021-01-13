Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zamir Shai Soloveizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

Shares of KLIC opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLIC. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 129,125 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 65.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 430,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 169,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $23,172,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

