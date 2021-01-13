Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.45

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.45 and last traded at $36.18, with a volume of 4046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

KLIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $177.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,223.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at $864,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $427,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

