Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.50

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 35 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kunlun Energy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kunlun Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Natural Gas Sales, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal, and Natural Gas Pipeline.

